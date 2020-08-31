1/1
Doris Cittadino Macaluso
Doris Cittadino Macaluso

Long Branch -

Doris (Cittadino) Macaluso of Long Branch passed peacefully in her home on August 29, 2020 with her daughter Jean Ann and faithful caretaker, Ella Gubalatze, at her side. She lived her entire life in Long Branch. Born August 2, 1928 in Long Branch to Benjamin (Bennie) and Jennie (Desponzio) Cittadino, she graduated from Star of the Sea Academy H.S. and the College of Saint Elizabeth.

Doris was predeceased by her husband John (Married October 7, 1950) and is survived by her five children and their spouses: Randall and Rosemary, Stephen and Marci, Bennett and Karen, John Edward, and Jean Ann (Macaluso) and Kenneth Wagner. She had nine grandchildren: Benjamin, Zachary, William, Andrew, Alyssa, Matthew and Jenna Macaluso and Christian and Joseph Wagner. She also had six great grandchildren.

Doris taught math at Red Bank Catholic H.S. and served as President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Long Branch Knights of Columbus. She also did the bookkeeping for her father's business; Cranmer's Beach Club and worked in the Rectory office of her church.

Doris was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was a faithful Catholic and lifetime member of Star of the Sea Church. She and her husband travelled extensively and loved the Broadway theater. She was very welcoming and everyone was invited in and well fed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, from 5-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5 at 8:30 am at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
