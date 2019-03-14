|
Doris (nee Schaefer) Dobrzynski
Wall Township - Doris (nee Schaefer) Dobrzynski, 93, of Wall Township passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Chelsea at Forsgate, Monroe Twp. with her devoted family at her bedside. She was born in Newark and had lived in Parsippany before moving to Wall in 1969. Doris greatest joy in her life was raising her 4 sons. Her life revolved around Henry and her sons and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Rose Church, Belmar for many years.
Doris was predeceased by her parents Peter and Victoria Schaefer, her beloved husband Henry H. Dobrzynski in October 2013, and her siblings, Peter, Richie, and Teresa.
She is survived by her sons Rodney, Allan, Jeffrey, and Gregg and wife Michele; and her grandchildren Brian, Ian, Austin, Emma, Vanessa, and Tyler, and her 2 brothers Walter and Robert Schaefer.
Visitation will be held at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00pm & 7:00 to 9:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave, Belmar, on Monday, March 18, 2010 at 10:30 am, with entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019