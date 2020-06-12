Doris Eskridge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Eskridge

Neptune City -

Doris Eskridge, 73, of Neptune City passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 10am-11am, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available at ElyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ely Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ely Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved