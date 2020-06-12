Doris Eskridge
Neptune City -
Doris Eskridge, 73, of Neptune City passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16 from 10am-11am, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available at ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.