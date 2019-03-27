Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
8:30 PM
Manahawkin - Doris Esposito, 86, of Manahawkin passed March 25, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Surviving is her beloved husband of 56 years, Louis Esposito; three loving children, Adrienne and husband Thomas Du Jat, Theresa and husband John Gerhard, Harley Esposito; four cherished grandchildren, Samantha and Sean Gerhard, Sophia and Sabrina Du Jat; devoted niece, Helene Hochstein.

Viewing Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM with a Funeral Service 8:30 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Cremation private. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019
