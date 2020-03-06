|
Doris Fader
Freehold - Doris Fader, 76, passed away on March 6, 2020.
Doris resided in Freehold for the past 46 years before recently settling in Monroe Township.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Robin Covey (David), Abigail Edelman (Rich), Lainie Seelig (Lee) and her brother Michael Macklowitz and her six loving grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Jason, Jeffrey, Zoe, and Jonah.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Freehold Hebrew Benefit Society, Freehold, NJ.
The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Abigail and Rich Edelman on Sunday from 2-8:45pm, Monday and Tuesday from 12-3pm, and 5-8:45pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020