Doris Gertrude Mold
Hightstown - Doris Gertrude Mold, 96, of Hightstown passed away Tuesday, March 26 at Meadow Lakes Assisted Living. She was born in Jersey City and resided in Manasquan before moving to Hightstown in 2005. Doris worked as a legal secretary in NYC in the 40's & 50's. An active member of the Reformed Church in America, she served in leadership positions with Reformed Church Women at the Freehold Reformed Church as well as regionally and nationally. For decades she was a volunteer for both the American Red Cross and the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge. She was a devoted mother and wife and loved by all.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Reverend Frederick Mold Jr. in 2017 and her daughter, Caryn Mold. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David Mold and Rebecca Fasanello of Brooklyn, and daughter and son-in-law, Lynne Mold and Keith Haynes of NY, NY.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold with a funeral service Monday, April 1, at 10:00 am at the Reformed Church of Freehold. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Reverend Frederick Mold, Jr. & Doris Sethman Mold Scholarship for Reformed Church in America Students at New Brunswick Theological Seminary, 35 Seminary Place, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Condolences and direction may be found on our website at www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019