DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Whiting - Doris H. Ernst, 98, of Whiting passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Crestwood Manor. Doris was a seamstress for 53 years before retiring in 1992. Born in Ridgefield Park May 7, 1921, she resided in Westwood and Ft. Lauderdale, FL before moving to Whiting in 1997. Doris was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church, Westwood. She was a past member of The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Doris was predeceased by her husband William M. Ernst in 1998 and is survived by her son David and daughter-in-law Janet of Wharton, grandson Brian, great granddaughters Madison and Kinsley and their mother Amanda Butkiewicz of Savona, NY. A memorial gathering will be held 2-4pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
