Doris H. Scheibner
Doris H. Scheibner (nee: Ogden), 95, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Millennium Memory Care in Monroe Township. She was born in Jersey City to Edward and Ida Ogden (nee Warneke). Doris was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch. She taught Christian Education from the time she was confirmed until her 90's and had a heart for interacting with young people. Doris and her husband, Jim, made their home in Colts Neck and she devoted her time to her family. She also enjoyed gardening and was a founder of the Colts Neck Garden Club. Doris earned her Associates Degree and worked for many years as a bookkeeper, retiring from Line A Corp. Throughout her life, Doris had a passion for dancing, from being Cinderella as a child to dancing at her granddaughter's wedding and every opportunity in between - now she is dancing in heaven. Doris is predeceased by her parents; her husband of 62 years James F. Scheibner and her daughter Lois Elaine Scheibner. Doris is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Pennenga and husband Richard of East Windsor; her granddaughter Amy Ingling and husband Chad of Rapid City, South Dakota; her grandson David Pennenga and wife Amanda of Seattle, Washington; her great grandsons William and Wyatt Ingling; her godson Joshua Reilly and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather Sunday, December 22, 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, December 23 at 11:00am at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, followed by interment at Graceland Memorial Park, 1900 Galloping Hill Road, Kenilworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris' memory to the Lutheran Church of the Reformation Fund, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 20, 2019