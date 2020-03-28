|
|
Doris Haven Ditto
Doris Haven Ditto, 97, passed away peacefully on 3/20/20 at Preferred Care at Wall, Allenwood, NJ with family at her bedside. Raised in Spring Lake and Sea Girt, she was the oldest of four children born to Edythe Swartwout Haven and Grant Haven, Sr. She graduated from Manasquan High School and received an Associates's Degree from Monmouth Junior College in 1942. She lived in Brielle, Red Bank, Wall Township and finally in Manasquan. Doris worked for the Brielle and Manasquan libraries before retiring. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and was the Haven family matriarch. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers Grant Jr, Robert and Richard. She is survived by her four sons; William A B Ditto III and his spouse Joseph F Amoroso, Stephen H Ditto, Laurence H Ditto and his spouse June A, and David M Ditto. Also surviving are her two grandsons, Joshua G Ditto, Noah T Ditto and his spouse Melissa and four great grandchildren; Haven, Colton, Emeline and Bryson Ditto , her sister-in-law Judith Haven and 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Her family is grateful for the excellent care she received from the staff at Preferred Care. Services are private at the request of the family. A memorial service for Doris will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in her name to the American Red Cross or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020