Doris J. Carter

Doris J. Carter Obituary
Doris J. Carter

Eatontown - On August 26, 2019, Doris J. Carter, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died at the age of 91.

Doris was born in Newark, NJ and lived most of her life in Eatontown, NJ. She was married to Harold "Bud" Carter for 54 years.

She was the mother of Glenn William Carter, Navesink and Deborah Lynn Schmidt, Little Silver.

Doris was known for her quick wit right until the end, keeping her caregivers laughing. She always had a vegetable garden and was an excellent cook, canning what she grew.

She adored her two grandchildren and would spend hours on end playing games and baking with them. She couldn't draw to save her soul, which kept her grandchildren in stitches.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Harold. She is survived by her sister Lorraine Thiele, her son Glenn, daughter Deborah, granddaughters Jamie (Marc) and Mackenzie (Barclay), great-grandson Abraham, and several nieces and a nephew.

Memorial service will be private. In remembrance of Doris, those who wish may make a contribution to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 3, 2019
