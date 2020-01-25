|
Doris J. Zigari
Lakewood - Doris J. Zigari, 78, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Bayonne, NJ. Doris worked as a medical assistant for Coastal Gastroenterology in Brick. She is survived by her sons Douglas and his wife Christina, Richard and his wife Joanne; and 5 grandchildren Stephen, Meghan, Julianne, Nicholas and Vincent. Visiting will be Monday from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ. Funeral mass will be Tuesday 9:30 AM at the Church of the Visitation. Arrive at the funeral home 8:30 AM. Burial will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020