1/1
Doris Joan Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Joan Jones

Middletown - Doris Joan (McFadden) Jones, 89, of Middletown NJ passed away on 11-13-2020 with her daughters at her side. Joann, as she was known to her friends, was born in Harrisville WV, one of four girls born to Glen and Violet McFadden. She married Emerson Edward Jones of Pennsboro, WV in 1951. After the Korean War, Joann and Emerson moved to Morgantown, WV where Joann worked and Emerson attended West Virginia University, earning undergraduate and graduate Engineering degrees. They moved first to Maryland, and then to Middletown, NJ to start and raise their family. At this time, Joann was a homemaker, known for her delicious desserts. She was active in the Middletown Reformed Church, both in the Dorcas Club and as a Deacon. She was always the mom who volunteered and was both a Girl Scout leader and a 4-H Leader for many years. She ensured that her 2 girls had opportunities to follow their passions, with summers at the beach, dance and piano lessons and horseback riding. After her girls grew up, Joann took real estate courses and became a Realtor and a Broker. She was thrilled to make the "Million Dollar Club". Real Estate took a back seat when she became a grandmother of triplets (and then a 4th) and retired to help care for them. Even as her health declined in recent years, she continued to live independently, enjoying her cats, watching the birds, loving her family and cheering on WVU sports whenever they were on TV. Joann was predeceased by her husband Emerson and sisters Jeanette Stout and Barbara Doak. She is survived by daughters Tamra Tompkins and Sandra Jones, son in law Brian Tompkins and grandsons Phillip Tompkins, Andrew Tompkins,Douglas Tompkins and Patrick Tompkins and sister Camilla Gatrell, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be a private burial at Fairview Cemetery on November 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, anyone wanting to celebrate Joann's life is asked to donate to : The area of greatest need at WVU Statler School of Engineering. https://give.wvu.edu/statler or to a charity of your choosing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved