Doris June Vogel Edmonds
Toms River - Doris June Vogel Edmonds, 93 of Toms River, NJ passed away on Wednesday August 6, 2020 at Samaritan Center, Voorhees, NJ.
She was born Newark, NJ she lived in West Virginia before moving to Toms River, NJ 10 years ago.
Doris was a Registered Nurse she worked for the Howell School System for many years.
She was a communicant of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Toms River, NJ
She was preceded in death by her first husband Frank Vogel Jr. and her second husband Russell Edmonds.
She is survived by her daughter Judith Fraley and her son Frank Vogel III, her brother John Weber, her sister Lorraine Pecca, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Family will receive friends on Friday August 7, 2020 10am to an 11:30am Service at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow to Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ 1:30pm. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com