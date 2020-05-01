Doris K. Limann
Whiting - Doris K. Limann (103) of Whiting passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born Doris Amelia Klump on March 18, 1917 to Morris and Amelia Klump of Union Hill (now Union City) N.J. She is survived by her son Arthur (Susan) Limann, Martins Ferry, Ohio, and daughter Jeanne Streiter, Whiting, N.J. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at the Ocean Community Church, 1492 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, N.J. 08050 at a later date. Donations in Doris' name may be made to the American Red Cross or the Ocean Community Church Food Pantry. For complete obituary, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.