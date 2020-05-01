Doris K. Limann
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris K. Limann

Whiting - Doris K. Limann (103) of Whiting passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born Doris Amelia Klump on March 18, 1917 to Morris and Amelia Klump of Union Hill (now Union City) N.J. She is survived by her son Arthur (Susan) Limann, Martins Ferry, Ohio, and daughter Jeanne Streiter, Whiting, N.J. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at the Ocean Community Church, 1492 Route 72 West, Manahawkin, N.J. 08050 at a later date. Donations in Doris' name may be made to the American Red Cross or the Ocean Community Church Food Pantry. For complete obituary, please visit www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Ocean Community Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
7323505700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved