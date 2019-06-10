Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Doris Roszkowski
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation R.C. Church
Brick, NJ
View Map
Doris K. Roszkowski Obituary
Doris K. Roszkowski

Brick - Doris K. (Kushnir) Roszkowski, age 72 of Brick Township died Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Doris was born and raised in Bayonne and had lived in Rahway before moving to Brick Township 10 years ago. She retired after many years as a Teacher for the Bayonne Board of Education. She was also a Librarian at Rahway Public Library. Doris was part owner of Little Rascals Day Care in Brick. Doris was a communicant of the Visitation Church in Brick.

Surviving is her husband, Robert; Daughter, Kristine McGettigan and her husband, Thomas of Winfield Park; and two grandsons, Corey and Dylan. Doris is also survived by her sister, Cathy Bobish of Brick, brother-in-law, Richard Roszkowski and his wife, Eileen of Bayonne and her nieces and nephews.

Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88 in Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, 11:00 am at the Visitation R.C. Church in Brick. Cremation will be private. To send condolences to the family please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019
