More Obituaries for Doris Kessler
Allenwood - Doris Kessler, 90 of Allenwood passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Doris was born in New York City and raised in Lakewood where she was a graduate of Lakewood High School. Doris and her husband Bill lived and raised their family in Allenwood for almost 70 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, doing laundry and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of South Wall Fire Company.

Doris was predeceased by her parents Harry and Edna Deacon and her brother Sydney Deacon. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years William "Bill" Kessler; her loving sons and their wives James and Christina Kessler and Michael and Debra Kessler all of Allenwood. Doris was also the cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew) Cirigliano, Jamie Kessler and her husband Kurt Willoth and Dakota (Emily) Kessler and a great-granddaughter on the way.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 1 - 3 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:30 am. The interment will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 400 Morris Avenue Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
