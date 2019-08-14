Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Mary, Mother of God Church
New Monmouth, NJ
Middletown - Doris Kress, 96, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at Care One at King James in Atlantic Highlands on August 10, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, and lived in the Middletown area for many years. Doris worked as an Administrative Assistant for JC Penny for 20 years. After her retirement in1982 she enjoyed traveling with her husband Henry. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church. She enjoyed spending time at the Middletown Senior Center and We Care Adult Care Center.

Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Donna Kress; Susan and Carlo Buffa; son and daughters-in-law, Richard and Cheryl Kress; Mary Kress; sister-in-law, Muriel Rees; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, including a 13th due this October.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Henry Kress; son, Kenneth Kress, and her brother Frank Rees.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:15 am at Mary, Mother of God Church, New Monmouth. Private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Doris' name to the at . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019
