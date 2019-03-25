Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St Ann's Church
Keansburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Koren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Koren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris L. Koren Obituary
Doris L. Koren

West Keansburg - Doris Lorraine Koren, 85, of West Keansburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23 surrounded by the love of her family. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, George Koren, daughter Linda Koren, grandson Steven G. Lucisano and son-in-law, Steve Lucisano. Doris is survived by her son George Koren and his wife Darlene of Toms River, As well as her daughter, Donna Lucisano of West Keansburg. Five grandchildren: Vallie Koren of Belford, Kristy Koren of Quakertown, Pa, Dana Dahlgren and husband John of Howell, Nicholas Koren and wife Margaret of Toms River, Andrew Koren of Toms River.Five cherished great grandchildren: Aubrey, Luca, Eliana, George and Robert.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 4-7pm at the Laurel Funeral Home- 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10am at St Ann's Church in Keansburg with an Interment at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now