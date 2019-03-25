|
|
Doris L. Koren
West Keansburg - Doris Lorraine Koren, 85, of West Keansburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23 surrounded by the love of her family. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, George Koren, daughter Linda Koren, grandson Steven G. Lucisano and son-in-law, Steve Lucisano. Doris is survived by her son George Koren and his wife Darlene of Toms River, As well as her daughter, Donna Lucisano of West Keansburg. Five grandchildren: Vallie Koren of Belford, Kristy Koren of Quakertown, Pa, Dana Dahlgren and husband John of Howell, Nicholas Koren and wife Margaret of Toms River, Andrew Koren of Toms River.Five cherished great grandchildren: Aubrey, Luca, Eliana, George and Robert.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 4-7pm at the Laurel Funeral Home- 201 Laurel Avenue Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10am at St Ann's Church in Keansburg with an Interment at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 25, 2019