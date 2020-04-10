|
Doris Lyons Bobsein
Toms River/Stuart, FL - Doris Bobsein, 91, of Toms River NJ and Stuart FL passed away on April 6, 2020. Doris was born in Stamford CT and lived in Plainfield NJ with her husband William before settling in Toms River and Stuart. Doris was a long time parishioner of St Joseph parishes in each city.
Doris is predeceased by her husband Bill who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her three children, Richard Bobsein and his wife Barbara of Jupiter, FL, Thomas Bobsein of Randolph NJ and Laurel Severson and her husband Matthew of Dover NH, nine grandchildren, Jenna, Caitlin, Erin, Christopher, Elaine, Derek, Jeremy, Kathleen and Laura. Doris is also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Chretien of Stuart.
A celebration of life will be held at a future time.
Donations may be made to: Friends of the Martin Co. Library (mclsfriends.org), (act.alz.org)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020