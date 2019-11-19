|
|
Doris M. Klos
Margate - Doris M. Klos, 91, of Margate, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Irvington, NJ she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Mabel (Reuther) Klos.
Doris worked in investment banking as a secretary for Summit Bank in Newark, NJ for many years. She was a very devote member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Toms River, NJ. Doris loved to sing. Singing to anyone who would listen. She said music always made her happy. She loved knitting, cooking and entertaining her friends.
Doris was a wonderful and giving aunt. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her nieces; Diane Ott, Debra (Chris) Morley, Gail (Lenny) Mattos, Susan (Roy) Burdette and nephew; Thomas (Kathy) Vincek.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Doris please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 19, 2019