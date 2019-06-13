|
|
Doris Opulski MacConnell
Tinton Falls - Doris Opulski MacConnell, 90 of Tinton Falls, formerly of Staten Island, passed away suddenly on June 10.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Darlene Hayden and her husband Robert; her son, Joseph "Skip" Pracchi; her granddaughter, Brittany Hayden; and her nephew and niece, Robert and Olga Johansen.
Visitation will be held 12 to 3 with a memorial service at 2:30 on Friday, June 14 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road in Tinton Falls. For full obituary, please visit Doris's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019