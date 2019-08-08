Services
Kynett United Methodist
127 Centre St
Beach Haven, NJ 08008
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Kynett United Methodist Church
127 Centre Street
Beach Haven, NJ
Manahawkin - Doris Mae (Johnson) Barnes, age 95, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Beach Arlington, now known as Ship Bottom. Doris was retired from the Acme Market in Beach Haven Park. She was a member of Kynett United Methodist Church in Beach Haven.

Doris was predeceased by her husband George A. Barnes, 2 brothers Daniel Johnson, Isaac Johnson and a sister Nora Widman. She is survived by two daughters Doris Arlinda (King) Crossley and Rhonda Ellen (King) Harper. Five grandchildren, Nathan, Scott, Amanda, Stacy and Eric. Also had 7 great-grandchildren she called her "babies". There are many nieces and nephews that she loved very much and were a big part of her life. Two sisters-in-law and good friends Dolores Johnson, Beatrice Johnson.

A memorial service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 10:30 in Beach Haven at Kynett United Methodist Church, 127 Centre Street. In lieu of flowers donations to the church would be very much appreciated. Following the service her ashes will be interred at Cedar Run Cemetery where her mother is buried.

The family would like to thank all the Caregivers at Genesis/Southern Ocean Center and Compassus for Hospice Care.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019
