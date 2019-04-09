|
Doris Mae Goodwin Monastiro Bodanski
Berkeley Township - Doris Mae Goodwin Monastiro Bodanski, age 84, of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home. Born in Paterson, she lived in North Haledon for 68 years before moving to Holiday City in 2002.
Mrs. Bodanski was a Cafeteria Manager for High Mountain School System, North Haledon for 26 years until retiring in 1997. She enjoyed reading romance novels, the beach, particularly Seaside Heights, and was a lover of German Shepherds and Labrador retrievers.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leo, her son, Joseph Monastiro Jr., and her sister, Gloria Hudson. She is survived by her children, Patricia Monastiro of Toms River and Susan Williamson and her husband Daniel of Little Egg Harbor; her grandchildren, Jessica and Lisa Monastiro and Roxanne Williamson; and four great-grandchildren.
Private services were under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo, Forked River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019