Doris May Studeman
91 - Doris May Studeman, age 91, of Brick, NJ went home to be with The Lord on March 29, 2020.
Doris was born on August 17, 1928 in Belmar, NJ to Marjorie Kopp Studeman and Albert Carl Studeman.
Doris attended St.Rose in Belmar, NJ for twelve years, graduating from High School in 1946. She graduated from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ in June, 1962, with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education.
She taught for nine years in Catholic School and thirty three years in Edison Public Schools before retiring in 1996. Doris was dedicated to her students and touched the lives of so many children.
Doris was an avid doll collector, specializing in Shirley Temple dolls. She was actively involved in several doll clubs including Jersey Shore Doll Club, The traveling Doll Club, Young At Heart Doll Club and Keepsake Doll Club. She hosted and attended meetings regularly with her fellow doll collector friends.
Doris was also a participating member of The Laureate Nu Chapter of the Beta Sigma PHI Sorority gathering for meetings with her sorority sisters.
Doris was predeceased by her sisters,
Minerva Hall, Wilma Dodd and June Steinmark and her nephew, Robert G. Hall. Also predeceased by her lifelong best friend, Barbara Ferruggiaro.
She leaves behind her nine nieces and nephews, Patricia A. Hendrickson, Carol A. Sutton (Phil), Roger A. Hall,Jr., Sharon J. Helmer (Don), Lora J. Zalewski (Eddy), Kathleen P. Risden (Art), Andrew A. Bittel III (Wendy), Joan C. Troxell and Toni Marie Steinmark Katz (Steve).
Also survived by her sixty grand, great grand and great, great grand nieces and nephews.
Doris was devoted to her loving family always remembering birthdays and celebrating holidays and special occasions with them. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing and loving her.
Burial was private due to the current coronavirus situation.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at an appropriate time to be determined.
Please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com (Belmar, NJ) for updated information or to send condolences to the family.
91 - Doris May Studeman, age 91, of Brick, NJ went home to be with The Lord on March 29, 2020.
Doris was born on August 17, 1928 in Belmar, NJ to Marjorie Kopp Studeman and Albert Carl Studeman.
Doris attended St.Rose in Belmar, NJ for twelve years, graduating from High School in 1946. She graduated from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ in June, 1962, with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education.
She taught for nine years in Catholic School and thirty three years in Edison Public Schools before retiring in 1996. Doris was dedicated to her students and touched the lives of so many children.
Doris was an avid doll collector, specializing in Shirley Temple dolls. She was actively involved in several doll clubs including Jersey Shore Doll Club, The traveling Doll Club, Young At Heart Doll Club and Keepsake Doll Club. She hosted and attended meetings regularly with her fellow doll collector friends.
Doris was also a participating member of The Laureate Nu Chapter of the Beta Sigma PHI Sorority gathering for meetings with her sorority sisters.
Doris was predeceased by her sisters,
Minerva Hall, Wilma Dodd and June Steinmark and her nephew, Robert G. Hall. Also predeceased by her lifelong best friend, Barbara Ferruggiaro.
She leaves behind her nine nieces and nephews, Patricia A. Hendrickson, Carol A. Sutton (Phil), Roger A. Hall,Jr., Sharon J. Helmer (Don), Lora J. Zalewski (Eddy), Kathleen P. Risden (Art), Andrew A. Bittel III (Wendy), Joan C. Troxell and Toni Marie Steinmark Katz (Steve).
Also survived by her sixty grand, great grand and great, great grand nieces and nephews.
Doris was devoted to her loving family always remembering birthdays and celebrating holidays and special occasions with them. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the honor of knowing and loving her.
Burial was private due to the current coronavirus situation.
The family will hold a celebration of her life at an appropriate time to be determined.
Please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com (Belmar, NJ) for updated information or to send condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.