Doris (Townes) McKethan
Belmar, - Doris (Townes) McKethan of Belmar, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on September, 18,2020 at the Allegria at Ocean Grove Assisted Living facility. Doris was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and lived in Greensboro, North Carolina, before moving to Belmar in 1950. She retired as a librarian from the Belmar Elementary School after 33 years of dedicated service.
Doris received a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia State College in Petersburg, Virginia, a historically black college. She was an active member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and an active participant in student affairs. Doris continued her education earning a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from NYU and a Master's Degree in Library Science from Rutgers University. As an officer and member of the New Jersey Education Association, she continued her commitment to education outside the academic arena.
She was a long-standing member of the Saint Augustine Episcopal Church in Asbury Park, later joining the Unitarian Universalist Church in Lincroft.
Doris loved to watch tennis and football on television, play bridge, and board games.
She had a fondness and talent for music. The Alma Mater for Dudley High School, from which she graduated in 1944, was written and composed by Doris and is sung at graduation unchanged from its original composition.
In retirement she traveled the world, covering six continents. Because of her grave dislike of the cold, she forwent a desired voyage to Antarctica.
Her heart wrapped itself around her children, her grandchildren, her students, her friends and every person who was fortunate enough to meet her worldwide. She would listen carefully to what you had to say. Her kind patient nature was ever-present in her soft-spoken word.
Doris was predeceased by her parents, Irma Law Hanner and Hector McKethan, son David Myron Townes, grandson William White and former husband William David Townes. She is survived by her children William Michael Townes of Howard, Pennsylvania, Judith Townes Herzberg of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and Susan Annette Townes of New York City and Belmar, New Jersey. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her caregivers, Marianne Franklin and Nanci Kowalsky, whose unbridled kindness made Doris's daily life special and they will miss her dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation (a celebration of her life) on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar, New Jersey. For information or to send condolences please visit www.reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
. In loving memory please donate flowers or to the following organizations: Southern Poverty Law Center (www.spcenter.org
) or (NOW) National Organization for Women (www.now.org
)