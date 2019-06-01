Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
809 Nw Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
(732) 793-9000
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seaside Park - Doris Nesbitt of Seaside Park passed away peacefully on May 28th at home surrounded by her loving family. Doris was 94 years old.

Born January 6, 1925 in Elizabeth, N.J. She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Theresa Guempel, her beloved husband Raymond F. Nesbitt and her siblings George Guempel, Leonard Guempel and Bertha Guempel Jones. Doris leaves behind her loving family Michael and his wife Susan McFarland of Hamilton, N.J. their children, whom she loved like grandchildren, Michael and his wife Stephanie McFarland of Hamilton, N.J. and Robert McFarland and his fiancé Ivy Storaci of Levittown, P.A. Doris loved her great-grandchildren Ella and Vivienne McFarland and her loving best friends Vera LaRusso and Verla White. Special thanks to Dr. Cuozzo, his staff Joan and Tina and also her caregiver Lana, who took exceptional care of Doris over the last few years.

Doris graduated from Battin High School in Elizabeth, N.J. and was employed at Exxon Mobile. She later moved to Seaside Park where she was a devoted caregiver to her parents and beloved husband Ray. Doris was an avid traveler to Europe, the Islands and Alaska. What she enjoyed most was spending time in her backyard surrounded by her family. She will truly be missed.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 3rd from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave, Seaside Park, N.J. followed by graveside services at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, N.J.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Hospice, c/o Foundation Office, 23 Main Street, Suite D 1 Holmdel, N.J. 07733

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019
