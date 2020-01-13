|
|
Doris Pedersen Hoffmann
Manahawkin - Doris Pedersen Hoffmann, 92, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born and raised in Hudson County, she resided in Old Tappan, NJ for 38 years before moving to Ocean Acres, NJ in 1994.
Doris was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert, in 2006. Surviving are two children, Lynn Ward and her husband Steven of PA. and Jeffrey Hoffman of IL., granddaughters, Melissa Hoffmann, Alixandra Gaither, Rachel Sepielli, Erika Ward and great-grandsons, Henry Gaither and Samuel Sepielli.
Before retiring in 1994, she was an Executive Assistant at Ferrari North America, Englewood Cliffs. She was active in Trinity Reformed Church, Old Tappan for over 35 years; she was a past President for VFW Auxiliary Post # 130 Westwood; a SOCH volunteer, and a member of Ocean Community Church in Manahawkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris's memory may be sent to Ocean Community Church, 1492 Rt. 72, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
A visitation will be held at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:30 pm with a prayer service at 12:30 pm. Rev. Dr. Philip Bakelaar will officiate. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ.
To leave online condolences and fond memories for the Hoffmann family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020