Venice, FL - Doris R. Austin (nee murphy) passed away peacefully on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the age of 91. Doris was born in Jersey City where she married and raised four children. Later, she moved to the Jersey Shore where she lived many years before moving to Venice, Florida.

Doris was an elementary school teacher in Jersey City and later became a business owner opening a series of retail stores in the 1960's, 1970's and 1980's. After retirement, Doris began painting beautiful water color pictures which are now cherished by her family. Doris loved her family and she will be missed forever.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Janice; her parents, John and Edna; her sisters, Jean and Eileen two sons in law, Harry and Jimmy and a grandson- in law, Bill. Surviving are her daughters Marilyn and Joann and her son, John. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Dawn, Tara, Christine, James and his wife April, Victoria and her husband, Kevin, and Michael, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial will be held and entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, New Jersey where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
