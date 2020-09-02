Doris Ryan



Toms River - Doris Ryan, 89 of Toms River, passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020. Doris was a legal secretary in the Brick area for several years before working at Ft. Monmouth in Shrewsbury as a writer and editor. Doris was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Toms River. Doris was born and raised in Bayonne. She lived in Minnesota and moved to Brick where she lived for 40 years before moving to Toms River.



Doris is survived by her daughter Karry Rosenberg and her husband Robert; her two precious grandchildren, Rebecca and Jack; and her brother Thomas Abernathy.



Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Saturday from 9:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.









