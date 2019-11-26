|
|
Doris Shepherd
Sea Girt Estates - Doris Shepherd, 88, of Sea Girt Estates passed away peacefully on Saturday November 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Doris was born on June 28, 1931 in Montclair, NJ. She graduated Mountainside School of Nursing in 1952. Doris was a RN for Dr. Michael Doyle prior to working at Continental Insurance medical dept. for 13 years. Doris loved being with her family and friends. She traveled and volunteered after her retirement. Doris was an active member and Deaconess in the First Baptist Church of Asbury. The "Tuesday Tootsies" were her VNA volunteers she had so much fun with; along with her monthly book club friends she created a happy and full life. Her smile was contagious and her loving personality touched everyone.
Doris was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Lena Cardell and her beloved husband Jack Shepherd. She is survived by her children Sue DiNapoli (Bill), Karen Dillinger (Karl) and Skip Parratt. Doris was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Delores Ortiz and Janice (Jerry) Zichelli; two nieces and four nephews; her stepchildren Kellie Costello (Bruce), Jackie Fella (Rich), Chip Shepherd (Sharon), Dale Shepherd (Gail) and six grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life Service" on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11 am at First Baptist Church, Asbury Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church 508 Third Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019