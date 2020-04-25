|
Doris T. (Strand) Salisbury
Lakehurst - Doris T. (Strand) Salisbury, born 4/25/1926, age 93, of Lakehurst, formerly of Cedar Glen Homes, Toms River passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at AristaCare at Manchester. Doris worked for The ARC of Ocean County, Lakewood for 31 years before retiring. Born in Newark, she resided in Toms River before moving to Lakehurst. Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church, Toms River since 1980 and was active in the women's circle and bible class at the church. Doris enjoyed writing, singing, acting, boating, summering at Fishers Landing, NY, and volunteering at Island Heights Artist Guild. Doris was predeceased by her parents Henry & Florence (nee Phinney) Strand, her husband Robert in 2010, and her brother Henry Strand, Jr., in 2018. Doris is survived by her son David of Keyport, her daughter Geneen Giberson and her husband, Lawrence of Lakehurst, 4 grandchildren Jason Miller, Amanda Lelinko and her husband, Jesse, Sean Salisbury, Lindsay Salisbury, her great-grandson Jesse Lelinko, Jr., her sisters-in-law Carol Strand, Barbara Jean Athorn and former daughter-in-law Deidre Rose. Private interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020