Doris Tierney
Tinton Falls - Doris Tierney (née Buser) a longtime resident of Tinton Falls passed away on August 2, 2020 at age 94. Born October 10th, 1925 in Quincy, Mass. to Edwin and Elizabeth Buser, Doris was the middle of three siblings. As a child, her favorite days were spent on vacation in the woods of New Hampshire; this both sparked her lifelong love of nature and compelled Doris to attend the University of New Hampshire. At UNH she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, made lifelong friends, and met Ralph Tierney, whom she wed in May of 1947.
A renowned survivor, Doris grew up during the Great Depression, came of age during WWII, gave birth and raised 8 children, was widowed in 1965 at age 40, and beat both a heart attack and cancer. Doris worked in the Tinton Falls/Monmouth Regional school system, initially as a grade school Community Aid and retiring as Attendance Officer for the high school. She was a lifelong supporter of the Girl Scouts of America, acting as a volunteer, troop leader and outdoor trainer for the Monmouth Council. Doris was a passionate outdoorswoman, be it loading a station wagon full of children and equipment to go camping, joining friends to hike sections of the Appalachian Trail in New England, or, in her later years, weekly walks and lunch at County Parks with her regular walking group.
The family matriarch, Doris was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and friend. She is survived by Kathy and George Rinck, Patty and Gene Skyrinski, Jim and Debbie Tierney, Dan Tierney, Anne and Walter Simon, David and Marci Tierney, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Ralph Tierney, daughters Judy Tierney and Peggy Budrecki, grandson Timothy Rinck, and siblings Donald Buser and Edie Gillogly.
Services will be held Wednesday, August 5th 4-7pm at the Ely Funeral Home Neptune, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 6th 10am at St. Dorothea's Eatontown, NJ followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery Oceanport, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Monmouth Council of Girl Scouts or Monmouth County Friends of the Parks. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.