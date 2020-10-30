Doris V. Scheuing



Doris V. Scheuing, born September 28, 1921, in Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2020. Doris was very proud of her years at Westchester College, the Class of 1943, and the many friends she made whilst there.



Doris was married to Richard Scheuing who was one the founders of Fleet Week in New York City and a member of the Navy League.



Doris was a lifelong animal lover and very generous to all animal sanctuaries.



Visitation will be Monday, November 2nd, from 2 to 3 pm, with a service at 3 pm, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Doris will be interred with her other family members in Williamsport, PA on Tuesday, November 3rd. Donations in Doris' memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724.









