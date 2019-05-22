Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1707 Washington Ave
Neptune, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1707 Washington Ave
Neptune, NJ
Asbury Park - Dorothea Dizard, 96 of Asbury Park, passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at JSUMC In Neptune. She was known for having a welcoming personality and her infectious smile could light up any room. Visitation will be 9 am Friday May 24 until the funeral service at 11 am at Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1707 Washington Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019
