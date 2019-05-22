|
|
Dorothea Dizard
Asbury Park - Dorothea Dizard, 96 of Asbury Park, passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at JSUMC In Neptune. She was known for having a welcoming personality and her infectious smile could light up any room. Visitation will be 9 am Friday May 24 until the funeral service at 11 am at Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1707 Washington Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019