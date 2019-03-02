|
Dorothea F Link
Old Bridge - Dorothea F Link, aged 100, passed on Wednesday, February 27, at the Masonic Care Community in Utica, New York, where she had resided for the past eleven years.
Prior to there, she had lived in Old Bridge, NJ, where she led an active life and was a member of many organizations.
She spent most of her life in Glendale, Queens, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia, her son-in-law James, her grandson, Matthew and his wife, Rhonda, as well as two great grandchildren, Ashley and Eric.
She was predeceased by her husband William, her grandson, Darren, and an infant daughter, Joan.
Arrangements were private. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501.
She was loved by many, and her good nature and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019