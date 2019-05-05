|
|
Dorothea Clement Fitzgerald "Dotte"
Manchester - Dorothea Clement Fitzgerald "Dotte", of Cedar Glenn West, Manchester, NJ. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on November 19, 1924, Bronx, NY.
Devoted wife of the late Capt. William E. Fitzgerald "Chick", of the Lakewood Police Dept of NJ. She is survived by her children, Brenda Allen "Bubbles", Edwin T. Fitzgerald and his wife Kathleen, Noreen Stilwell, Mariella Fitzgerald, Sharon O'Grady and her husband Gene O'Grady. She leaves behind many adoring Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A devoted friend Sharon Watkins & #5.
She touched everyone's heart with her kindness and welcomed everyone into our family. She gave fabulous hugs and had a beautiful joyful smile. Always wore purple. Loved the American Flag and eagles, she was a true Patriot. Enjoyed dancing, landscaping, sewing and being with her family. Nothing was too big or too small for her. She drove a school bus for Lakewood Twp. for 23 years. Worked at Harvey Cedars Bible Conference for 11 years. Co-owned the Plymouth Restaurant on 2nd Street, Lakewood. Owned a food stand in Ocean County Park. Also worked at Fairmont Hotel and Suckows Log Cabin. She proudly worked at the USO during WWII. Married to "Chick" aka "Hon" for 57 years until his passing. A graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1942. Lived in Lakewood for 48 years, moved to Barnegat then back to Ridgeway at Cedar Glen West. Dotte is also predeceased by her brother Alfred Clement and her sister Elsie Russo.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5pm to 7pm. Monday, May 13, 2019, at D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue at Route 70 in Lakewood. A burial service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Those attending should arrive at cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
In lieu flowers please make donations to VNA Health Group Hospice, 23 Main St. STE D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019