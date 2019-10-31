|
|
Dorothea Halliday
Point Pleasant Beach - Dorothea H. Halliday, 96, of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ passed away on October 31, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Musselburgh, Scotland, Dorothea lived in Harrison, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant Beach 65 years ago. She was a graduate of Harrison High School.
Dorothea was predeceased by her husband James H. Halliday 16 years ago. She is survived by her son James W. Halliday and his wife Jayne of Amherst, VA; her son Robert Halliday of Point Pleasant Beach; her sister Jeanette Heart of California; her grandson Bruce Halliday and his wife Marylynn; her grandson Brett Halliday; 6 great grandchildren Gavin, Tyler, Hunter, Leyna, Kyla and Mina. She also leaves behind her dear friends Sissie Regan and Paul Rura and her special friend Jean in Scotland.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 9-11 AM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019