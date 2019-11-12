Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
415 Washington St.
Toms River, NJ
Resources
Dorothea L. Weinberger Obituary
Brick - Dorothea L. Weinberger, 82 years old of Silverton, Toms River, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Shorrock Gardens in Brick. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Dorothea was a Life Member of the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a Life Member of the Christ Episcopal Church. Surviving are her Son Charles Jr. and his wife June; daughter Carol Weinberger; sisters Nancy Hendricks and Gail Roarke; 2 grandchildren Charles III and his wife Elise, Jessica Finnegan and her husband Jim; 4 great grandchildren Camryn, Danica, Pierce and Brooklyn. Cremation was private. A Celebration of Dorothea's Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington St., Toms River. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
