Dorothea M. Conduzzi
Bayville - Dorothea M. (Riley) Conduzzi age 93 of Bayville, NJ, died on Wednesday, 11/6/19 at her residence. She was born in Newark, NJ, raised in Hillside, and lived in Lakewood for 25 years before moving to Bayville one year ago. She was employed as a Supervisor with Celeanse Plastics Manufacturing in Chatham, NJ and subsequently worked as a Switchboard Operator at Point Pleasant Hospital for many years. Dorothea was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church in Lakewood and a former parishioner of St. Justin's Church in Toms River and also St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.
Dorothea was a former member of the Golf Club of Original Leisure Village in Lakewood, as well as their Italian American Club. She was also a member of the American Legion in Lakewood and the Women's Auxiliary of the in Brick. Dorothea was also a world traveler.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Hague, her brothers Jack Riley, Frank Riley and Paul Riley, two sisters Claire Fallet and Rose Marie Kennedy. She is survived by her beloved husband, Henry P. Conduzzi; her loving children, Brian Hague and his wife Barbara of Springtown, PA; Deborah Byrne and her husband John Kevin of Bayville, NJ, her sister Eleanor Parks of Texas, six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a gathering on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 9 - 11 AM with a service beginning at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Rte. 88, Brick. Interment will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to St Jude's and Shriners Hospital. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019