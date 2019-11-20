|
|
Dorothy A. Corbett
Dorothy A. Corbett ( nee McDonough ), 92, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Montclair she was raised in North Arlington and lived in Woodcliff Lakes, Hackensack and Westfield before moving to Red Bank 20 years ago. During the 1940's and 1950's Dorothy worked as a personal assistant to Edward R. Murrow of CBS News, she also was a model with the Mainbocher Fashion House in New York City. She later worked as an interior designer for Huffman Koos Furniture in Hackensack for many years. Before retiring she also worked as an administrative assistant in the art department of Union County College. Dorothy was a member of the Shadow Lake Philosophy Club in Red Bank. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Corbett; the dear sister of Robert P. McDonough and his wife Joan and the late Sister Kathleen McDonough, S.S.J. ; the cherished aunt of 7 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, November 22nd at 12 Noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Private Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held at the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday morning 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019