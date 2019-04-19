|
Dorothy A. Hand
Brick - Dorothy A. Hand, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born in the Bronx, she lived in Rutherford for many years before moving to Brick in 1999.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for many years at WR Grace and Company in New York City. Later, Dorothy enjoyed many years as a Librarian at Farleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. After retiring to Brick, Dorothy became an active member of the Cedar Village Community.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas J. Hand in 2006. Surviving are her sons, Thomas Hand and his wife, Judy of Verona and Matthew Hand and his wife, Clarice of Phoenix; daughters, Judy Wise and her husband, Thomas of Canton, GA and Susan Drastal and her husband, John of Rumson; her sister, Jane Clifford of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A memorial Mass will be offered 9:30am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Jude Children's Foundation. For more info please visit www.obrienfuenralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019