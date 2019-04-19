Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martha's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Hand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Hand Obituary
Dorothy A. Hand

Brick - Dorothy A. Hand, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in the Bronx, she lived in Rutherford for many years before moving to Brick in 1999.

Dorothy worked as a secretary for many years at WR Grace and Company in New York City. Later, Dorothy enjoyed many years as a Librarian at Farleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. After retiring to Brick, Dorothy became an active member of the Cedar Village Community.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas J. Hand in 2006. Surviving are her sons, Thomas Hand and his wife, Judy of Verona and Matthew Hand and his wife, Clarice of Phoenix; daughters, Judy Wise and her husband, Thomas of Canton, GA and Susan Drastal and her husband, John of Rumson; her sister, Jane Clifford of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A memorial Mass will be offered 9:30am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations may be made in her name to the St. Jude Children's Foundation. For more info please visit www.obrienfuenralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now