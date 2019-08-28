Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
415 Washington St.
Toms River, NJ
Dorothy A. Hanke


1931 - 2019
Dorothy A. Hanke Obituary
Dorothy A. Hanke

South Toms River - Dorothy A. Hanke, 88, of South Toms River passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, New York she moved to South Toms River in 1962.

She was a graduate of Wykoff Heights School of Nursing in Brooklyn NY and dedicated her life to caring for others for over 40 years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Loyal Order of the Moose and the Christ Episcopal Church of Toms River.

She is survived by her loving sons and their wives John J Kubiel and his wife Jessica of Bayville, Councilman Brian S Kubiel and his wife Dr. Teri Kubiel of Toms River. Her beloved grandchildren Kevan, Breigha and Kayla Kubiel. She was predeceased by her parents, Ambrose and Freida Redmond and her beloved husband, Walter Hanke.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington St., Toms River on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either the Special Olympics of NJ, Ocean County College Foundation and or Community Medical Center Foundation. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019
