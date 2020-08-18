Dorothy A. Johnson passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Born on January 17, 1930, she was the daughter of Charles K. and Dorothy Johnson. Dorothy was a graduate of Good Council High School, Newark & Seton Hall University. She spent her entire career working for Bell Telephone Company, beginning as a service representative and retiring as an auditor from AT&T. In 1959, she moved with her family to the Jersey Shore and was a founding member of Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church in Neptune.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling the world with her sister and constant companion Mary, and their longtime friends. She was an important mother figure to her nieces and nephews and could always be counted on for her loving support and guidance. Dorothy was a talented crafter whose beautiful cross-stitch and unique quilts were appreciated and treasured by her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and never hesitated to speak her mind. Dorothy met adversity with strength and determination all her life. Dorothy was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed.
She was predeceased by her sister Anna Mae and husband Edward Keaveney, her brother in law John J. Burke, and her nephew and godson Ronald Keaveney and his wife Erin.
She is survived by her sisters Mary Johnson and Rita Burke, her nieces and nephews ,Elaine (Keaveney) and her husband Ken Uzar, Patricia Keaveney, Jeanne Marie Burke, her god daughter Maureen (Burke) and her husband Edward Wheeler, Christine (Burke) and her husband Dr. Ira Goldstine, DMD., John J. Burke, Jr. and his wife Kelly, her great nieces and nephews, Kathleen and Meghan Burke, Dennis Keaveney and his wife Jessica and Molly Keaveney.
Visitation will be on Thursday August 20 from 3 to 7 PM. At the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street Belmar NJ. A mass of christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00AM at Holy Innocents RC Church, Neptune. Committal will follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
