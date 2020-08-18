1/1
Dorothy A. Johnson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Johnson passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Born on January 17, 1930, she was the daughter of Charles K. and Dorothy Johnson. Dorothy was a graduate of Good Council High School, Newark & Seton Hall University. She spent her entire career working for Bell Telephone Company, beginning as a service representative and retiring as an auditor from AT&T. In 1959, she moved with her family to the Jersey Shore and was a founding member of Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church in Neptune.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling the world with her sister and constant companion Mary, and their longtime friends. She was an important mother figure to her nieces and nephews and could always be counted on for her loving support and guidance. Dorothy was a talented crafter whose beautiful cross-stitch and unique quilts were appreciated and treasured by her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and never hesitated to speak her mind. Dorothy met adversity with strength and determination all her life. Dorothy was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed.

She was predeceased by her sister Anna Mae and husband Edward Keaveney, her brother in law John J. Burke, and her nephew and godson Ronald Keaveney and his wife Erin.

She is survived by her sisters Mary Johnson and Rita Burke, her nieces and nephews ,Elaine (Keaveney) and her husband Ken Uzar, Patricia Keaveney, Jeanne Marie Burke, her god daughter Maureen (Burke) and her husband Edward Wheeler, Christine (Burke) and her husband Dr. Ira Goldstine, DMD., John J. Burke, Jr. and his wife Kelly, her great nieces and nephews, Kathleen and Meghan Burke, Dennis Keaveney and his wife Jessica and Molly Keaveney.

Visitation will be on Thursday August 20 from 3 to 7 PM. At the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street Belmar NJ. A mass of christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00AM at Holy Innocents RC Church, Neptune. Committal will follow at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved