Dorothy A Lentini
Dorothy A. Lentini, 87, passed away peacefully in Florida on December 3, 2020, with her family by her side. The love of her life, Vito, to whom she was married for 67 years, passed away on January 29, 2019. She was our world and our everything. She was the best Mom, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Dotty's strength and love is why we are blessed by her. She touched so many lives with open arms. She was our inspiration to be kind and caring and loving. She loved her family to death as she loved the Lord our God with all her heart, soul and mind. We are so blessed mom and dad created an amazing, loving family as that is our greatest accomplishment that you can ever have in this world.
Dotty was a native of Red Bank and Little Silver, and attended Red Bank High School. She volunteered for over 30 years at the Little Silver Women's Club. She loved her friends and family, happy hours, parties, skiing and the beach. The winter months found her and Dad in Key West, Florida; Aruba, and the family chalet in Killington, Vermont. To her family, to all who knew her, she was the "joy of life."
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Harry Pasquini and Evelyn Rice Pasquini, by her second father, Fred DeMaria of Red Bank, and by her husband, Vito Lentini of Little Silver; also, by her brother-in-law, Walter White, and nephew, Michael White of Red Bank, her mother-in-law, Catherine and father- in law Bartolomo Lentini of Little Silver, sister-in-law and brother- in law, Mary and Tony Marino and niece Linda Marino of Little Silver, and her sister-in-law and brother-in law Liz and Lou Signorelli of Eatontown.
Dorothy's absence will be felt in the lives of her loving daughters and their husbands, Karen and Stuart Maurer of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, Susan and Billy Lowe of Little Silver, NJ and Mary Ellen and George Hankins of Delray Beach, Florida; grand-children, Amanda and husband Colten Hilbert of Leonardo, Tiffani and husband Christopher Despo of Oceanport, George and wife Ashley Hankins of Oakdale, CA, Kym-Alexis and husband Dustin Chapman of Lantana, FL; Kelsea Lowe, Krista Lowe and Marie Hankins of Little Silver and Florida.
Also, grieving her loss, her great-grandchildren, Colten Kai, Macie, Gavin, Landon, Keroll, Kora, Rielynn and Poppy Rae; by her loving sisters, Mickey White of Red Bank, Jacqueline Pasquini of Brooklyn, NY, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James R. C. Church in Red Bank. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com