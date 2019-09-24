|
|
Dorothy A. Mading
Toms River - Dorothy nee Brodean Mading, age 88 of Toms River passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Brick before moving to Toms River 25 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard and her granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Glaeser.
Beloved mother of Dorothy Glaeser and her husband Richard of Naples, FL and Bryan Mading and his wife Colleen of Toms River. Cherished grandmother of Michael and his wife Sharon Carbone, twins Emily & Elaine Glaeser, Bryan, Lindsey, Sean Mading and great grandmother of Jaxson Glaeser son of Emily.
Dorothy Mading lived a very blessed life surrounded by family and friends. Dorothy will be greatly missed and her loving memory will remain in our hearts to all who loved her.
Family and friends are invited to gather for her Memorial Funeral Mass 3:30 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St Maximilian Kolbe Church, Toms River.
Visitation Tuesday evening 6 to 8 PM at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ. "See you in a couple of whiles."
Cremation Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019