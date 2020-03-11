|
Dorothy Adele Phillips
Abingdon, VA - Dorothy Adele Phillips, 92, passed, March 9, 2020, at English Meadows in Abingdon, VA. Dorothy was born on Staten Island, NY to the late Frank and Irma Bloodgood Fullman. Dorothy graduated from Tottenville High School in Staten Island, NY.
Dorothy married the late Edgar Phillips Jr. She was a member of Grand Avenue Reformed Church, Asbury Park, NJ and retired from Fort Monmouth Army Base, NJ.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Thomas Phillips (Jama), Seattle, WA; Robert Phillips (Margaret), Castro Valley, CA; and daughter; Gail Moore (Timothy) of Abingdon. Dorothy is also survived by eight grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, NJ.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The family of Dorothy Phillips is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, and Francioni, Taylor, and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ, 732-775-0028.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020