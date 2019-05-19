|
Dorothy B. Calandriello
Brick - Dorothy B. Calandriello, 95, of Brick passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home. She was born in Neptune city and graduated from Asbury Park high school. She was predeceased by her husband Victor Calandriello, son James Sculthrope, and granddaughter Kelly Pahlck. She is survived by her loving children Wayne Sculthrope and wife Danise, Linda Libby and husband Kirk, Sherry Vogt and husband John, and Donna Granato and husband Frank. She had 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. There will be a private memorial service for her. Condolences available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019