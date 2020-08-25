Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer
Oceanport - Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer of Oceanport, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. She was born in Red Bank, NJ to the late Frank and Dorothy (Mullaney) Goff. Dottie was a member of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club. Dottie loved to shop and enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. Most of all, she treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
She is predeceased by her husband, Walter D. Bauer; her son, W. David Bauer; and her sister, Frances Goodwyn.
Surviving are her loving children, Robert Bauer and his wife Rosemary, Gretchen Abernathy and her husband Mel, and Heidi Bauer-Pollard and her fiancé Michael Campanella, her daughter in law, Ginny Bauer, her cherished grandchildren, Megan, Christopher, Robert, Guy, Eric, Scott, John, Daniel, Andrew, Dave and his wife Maddie, Steve and his wife Kathryn, and Jackie, her great grandchildren, Harris, Lauren, Henry and Wally and her dear sister Marjorie and her husband Bob Porges. As well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Dottie's memory to 9/11 Memorial & Museum, 200 Liberty Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Please visit Dottie's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
