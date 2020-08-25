1/1
Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer

Oceanport - Dorothy "Dottie" Bauer of Oceanport, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. She was born in Red Bank, NJ to the late Frank and Dorothy (Mullaney) Goff. Dottie was a member of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club. Dottie loved to shop and enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. Most of all, she treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.

She is predeceased by her husband, Walter D. Bauer; her son, W. David Bauer; and her sister, Frances Goodwyn.

Surviving are her loving children, Robert Bauer and his wife Rosemary, Gretchen Abernathy and her husband Mel, and Heidi Bauer-Pollard and her fiancé Michael Campanella, her daughter in law, Ginny Bauer, her cherished grandchildren, Megan, Christopher, Robert, Guy, Eric, Scott, John, Daniel, Andrew, Dave and his wife Maddie, Steve and his wife Kathryn, and Jackie, her great grandchildren, Harris, Lauren, Henry and Wally and her dear sister Marjorie and her husband Bob Porges. As well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 94 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Dottie's memory to 9/11 Memorial & Museum, 200 Liberty Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Please visit Dottie's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved