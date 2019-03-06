|
|
Dorothy Burns
Manchester Twp - Dorothy Victoria Burns, 96, of Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at AristaCare at Whiting. She was born in Union City, NJ, and resided in West New York, NJ, North Bergen, NJ, and Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Manchester Twp., in 2001.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Caroline Jahrling; her sisters, Carolyn and Kathryn; her brothers, Charles, Edward, Christian, Arthur, and George, her Husband, Thomas Robert Burns; and by her daughter, Dorothy A. Burns. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Bickford and her husband, John, and Elizabeth Morrison and her husband, James; her 4 grandsons; her 1 great granddaughter; and by her 3 great grandsons.
Arrangements are private at the convenience of the family, under the direction of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 www.deborahfoundation.org and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019