Tinton Falls/Eatontown. - Dorothy D. Runte'. 99, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4th. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she moved to Ft. Monmouth in 1966 and later lived in Tinton Falls before moving to Eatontown. She was an active member of Ft. Monmouth community organizations and the post's Catholic chapel congregation until it was closed.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Colonel Walter G. Runte'.

She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Walter and Michele Runte' of Maine and Edward and Linda Runte' of N.Y., as well as, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Mrs. Runte' is also survived by her nephew and his spouse, Frank and Sandy Smith of N.J. and their family.

A graveside memorial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019
